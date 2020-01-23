Sports

Houston Texans' Toro 1 of 9 mascots selected to attend 2020 Pro Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's favorite bull is headed to the NFL Pro Bowl!

Texans' mascot, Toro, announced Wednesday that he was chosen to attend the big game!



Toro isn't the only Texan headed to the Pro Bowl. Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Laremy Tunsil are going too.

The Houston Texans announced the offensive superstar trio each got the nod to head to Orlando and the NFL's all-star game, which will take place the week before Super Bowl LIV.

This is Watson's second consecutive selection. Hopkins notched the fourth nod of his career and his third straight selection. Tunsil, who was an offseason addition to the Texans' offensive line, is heading to his first ever Pro Bowl.

The team also announced five players as Pro Bowl alternates: linebacker Whitney Mercilus; nose tackle D.J. Reader; long-snapper Jon Weeks; center Nick Martin; and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

This edition of the all-star game is the 16th consecutive game that at least one Houston Texan has been selected to play in it.

The Pro Bowl is being held at Camping World Stadium in central Florida.

You can catch the game on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. on ABC13.

The video above is from previous reporting.
