Houston Texans offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.Henderson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and did not return.The 26-year-old Henderson is in his first year with the Texans after spending the last four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.O'Brien said the team will explore additional options for filling the roster spot once Henderson goes on injured reserve.