SPORTS

Texans recruit Andre Johnson for heartwarming homecoming

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans great Andre Johnson helps welcome family to new home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans have a day off on Wednesday before their Thursday night game against Miami.

The organization stayed busy by taking care of one local family.

The Texans partnered with Palais Royal and Houston Habitat for Humanity to provide a family with a homecoming experience.

Texans legend Andre Johnson helped the team give a single mother and her children free clothes, shoes, home goods and tickets to the primetime game.

The family just moved into their new home from Habitat for Humanity. Johnson loves being a part of these moments.

"Anytime you can help someone or bless someone is something, that I always want to be a part of," said Johnson. "It is something, I always said I would do."

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscommunityHouston Texanshabitat for humanityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
What's next for Rae Carruth after 19 years behind bars?
Mookie Betts stole second base so we all get free tacos
Rajon Rondo: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy'
Rockets, Jazz hope to find footing
More Sports
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris Co. until 9:15 p.m.
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Plumber charged with sex assault of 4-year-old in West University
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
Show More
Hundreds of boats set sail Thursday for Harvest Moon Regatta
Mystery gas odor forced evacuation of municipal courts
Military plane drops Humvee over neighborhood
Parents offer advice after baby diagnosed with sepsis
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
More News