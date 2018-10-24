Texans recruit Andre Johnson for heartwarming homecoming

The Houston Texans have a day off on Wednesday before their Thursday night game against Miami.The organization stayed busy by taking care of one local family.The Texans partnered with Palais Royal and Houston Habitat for Humanity to provide a family with a homecoming experience.Texans legend Andre Johnson helped the team give a single mother and her children free clothes, shoes, home goods and tickets to the primetime game.The family just moved into their new home from Habitat for Humanity. Johnson loves being a part of these moments."Anytime you can help someone or bless someone is something, that I always want to be a part of," said Johnson. "It is something, I always said I would do."