HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former Houston Texans player Arian Foster has taken his talents from the football field to the music studio.
Earlier this year, Foster, who goes by the rap name of "Bobby Feeno," released his single "A Friend A Fan A Kid" on Tidal.
A Friend A Fan A Kid single out now! on all streaming platforms. video on @tidal and youtube. watch now 👇🏾https://t.co/fJuaCyqcMt— feeno (@ArianFoster) April 24, 2018
Across social media, Foster received a lot of compliments, including a feature story by ESPN's Jemele Hill for The Undefeated.
"I've been making music since I was 12 years old, kind of religiously," he told Hill.
.@ArianFoster is on a mission to fully explore himself. Releasing his first hip-hop album is only part of it. My latest for @TheUndefeated https://t.co/blVr4el9pX— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2018
Ahead of his Nov. 24 performance at House of Blues, Foster is preparing to bring the heat as Feeno.