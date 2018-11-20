SPORTS

Call him Bobby Feeno: Former Texan Arian Foster launches music career

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia speaks with former Texans running back Arian Foster, who performing under his Bobby Feeno moniker at House of Blues.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Texans player Arian Foster has taken his talents from the football field to the music studio.

Earlier this year, Foster, who goes by the rap name of "Bobby Feeno," released his single "A Friend A Fan A Kid" on Tidal.

Across social media, Foster received a lot of compliments, including a feature story by ESPN's Jemele Hill for The Undefeated.

"I've been making music since I was 12 years old, kind of religiously," he told Hill.


Ahead of his Nov. 24 performance at House of Blues, Foster is preparing to bring the heat as Feeno.
