Houston Texans defeat Buffalo Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card playoff game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were high stakes and great story lines going into the Texans' wild card playoff game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans pulled ahead at the end of the fourth quarter, defeating the Bills in overtime 22-19.

The Texans will now advance to the next playoff game. Who they play next will be determined by tonight's Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots game.

J.J. Watt impressed fans with a sack on Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a third down in the third quarter.

"Houston fans, they're great because they're going to let you know when you're not playing well and they're going to let you know when you are playing well."



They trailed the Bills for most of the game, not scoring a touchdown until the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Carlos Hyde ran the ball in for five yards. The two-point conversion was good and the Texans took the lead after a trailing game.

This was Watt's first game back from his pectoral tear injury.

"I'm happy to have him as my quarterback," Watt said about Deshaun Watson.



The Bills pulled back at the last second with a field goal kick.

In the end, the Texans defeated the Bills with a 27-yard field goal.

A lot of the excitement in the City of Houston centered around the return of University of Houston superstar, Ed Oliver.

Oliver and former Texan, Kevin Johnson led the Bills into the locker room ahead of the game Saturday.

Oliver is a key part of the Bills' great defense. They are ranked top 5 in the NFL, allowing about 17 points per game.

One Texans player described the defensive match up against Buffalo as a "test of wills."

"It's going to be harnessing that energy, excitement and using it." Watt said at a press conference. "Getting the crowd excited, getting everybody excited, but at the same time remaining calm and focused."
