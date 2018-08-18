It's beginning to look a lot like football season!One excited father, who is a first-time season ticket holder, said he and his family were pretty excited. "For the first time after waiting six seasons. We're pretty excited," he said.But just getting to the stadium took a little driving offense, defense, and patience.A fan walking into the stadium said, "It was pretty backed up but we got around it, we know the back roads." Another man added, that the best thing fans can do in situations like these is arrive early.The Texans have made it a little easier for fans to make their way to the game.Those who have the Texans app, can select "Game Day" and then "Waze" and pick out the specific lot where you'll be parking. One fan headed to the yellow lot said they had a smooth drive, "we obtained yellow lot and came around the back way off Main Street and it was pretty smooth."The Texans/Waze team can help you navigate around the traffic snarls, construction and get you to your lot with the fastest suggested route possible. Some fans say they are already using the feature and it was easy to follow and helped them find the quickest way to their lot.An Eyewitness News crew tested it by starting on the southwest side and the app showed how to shave off several minutes by taking the Beltway to Fondren onto 90 and into the yellow lot.It's a new game day strategy for the year, that some fans are embracing. "It was good. Pretty smooth. We hit the Beltway, came around and it was real smooth," said one fan.