HOUSTON TEXANS

Waze feature on Texans app guides fans through game day traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans app helps fans get to their destination and avoid chaotic traffic.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's beginning to look a lot like football season!

One excited father, who is a first-time season ticket holder, said he and his family were pretty excited. "For the first time after waiting six seasons. We're pretty excited," he said.

But just getting to the stadium took a little driving offense, defense, and patience.

A fan walking into the stadium said, "It was pretty backed up but we got around it, we know the back roads." Another man added, that the best thing fans can do in situations like these is arrive early.

The Texans have made it a little easier for fans to make their way to the game.

Those who have the Texans app, can select "Game Day" and then "Waze" and pick out the specific lot where you'll be parking. One fan headed to the yellow lot said they had a smooth drive, "we obtained yellow lot and came around the back way off Main Street and it was pretty smooth."

The Texans/Waze team can help you navigate around the traffic snarls, construction and get you to your lot with the fastest suggested route possible. Some fans say they are already using the feature and it was easy to follow and helped them find the quickest way to their lot.

An Eyewitness News crew tested it by starting on the southwest side and the app showed how to shave off several minutes by taking the Beltway to Fondren onto 90 and into the yellow lot.

It's a new game day strategy for the year, that some fans are embracing. "It was good. Pretty smooth. We hit the Beltway, came around and it was real smooth," said one fan.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansfootballtrafficnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Fans prepared for pre-season game action
5 things to know about Texans rookie Jordan Akins
Boy with brain tumor gets ultimate Houston Texans experience
Young fan asks JJ Watt to sign TJ Watt's Steelers jersey
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Texans CB Kevin Johnson exits preseason game with concussion
Fans prepared for pre-season game action
Cahill sharp, A's beat Astros 7-1 to tie for AL West lead
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
More Sports
Top Stories
Police searching for car theft suspects involved in hit-and-run crash
Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston
HISD removes quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
SWAT rescue 2 kids from window after standoff with stepfather
Family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
CUTE VIDEO: Toddler imitates Astros players' batting stance
Man receives college diploma 83 years after graduating
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Show More
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife and 2 kids killed by husband
VIDEO: Man runs head-first into parking gate
Tow truck driver tows car with child inside
HPD vehicle involved in crash with METRORail
More News