'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil some of the fan freebies for 2019

April 26 vs. Cleveland : Alex Bregman Stare bobblehead giveaway, presented by H-E-B

: Stare bobblehead giveaway, presented by H-E-B May 11 vs. Texas : Justin Verlander replica white jersey giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist

: replica white jersey giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist June 8 vs. Baltimore : Jose Altuve navy jersey giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola

: navy jersey giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola June 16 vs. Toronto (Father's Day) : Astros Hawaiian shirt giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist

: Astros Hawaiian shirt giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist Aug. 2-4 vs. Seattle : Astros Hall of Fame Weekend, presented by Houston Methodist

Bad news, Astros fans. Not one home game on the 2019 schedule will have a shiny championship ring waiting for you at the entrance.Still, the good news is there should be plenty of freebies to covet all over the Minute Maid Park schedule this season.The Astros confirmed part of their slate of giveaways for the season, which includes various limited edition jerseys and a bobblehead featuring one intense stare.The announcement of the new giveaways punctuated the team's additional unveiling of the this season's newest rallying cry: Take It Back. The statement will be used as a hashtag throughout the season on the team's social media accounts.Though the list is partial, the Astros said they will release the official promotion schedule when single game tickets go on sale to the public on March 7.