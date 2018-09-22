RACISM

Onalaska school superintendent resigns after making racist comment about black quarterbacks

EMBED </>More Videos

Superintendent resigns after racist comment about black quarterbacks

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) --
The superintendent of Onalaska Independent School District has resigned after his controversial comments about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.


During a special school board meeting held Saturday, officials confirmed a resignation letter from former superintendent Lynn Redden.



Redden posted on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page, "You can't count on a black quarterback."
The incident began on Monday, when the Chronicle posted a meme on its Facebook page, referencing the final seconds of the Texans' loss to Tennessee, in which Watson held onto the ball.

Houstonian Matt Erickson commented on the meme, saying that's why he never watches the "perpetual dumpster fire that is the Houston Texans."

That's when Redden replied in a public post, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

Reaction from parents in Onalaska was swift.

"I think he needs to be checked out for that," said dad Waylon Johnson. "That needs to be addressed. "Sounds (racist) to me.

"I don't think he needs to be in that position he's in," said Jeremy Watts, another parent and firefighter. "That's why we have to deal with stuff all the time because people make comments like that. It's horrible, it's disgusting."

The Onalaska ISD posted a response on their Facebook page:
"Onalaska ISD regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed to the District's Superintendent. The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The District values every individual and therefore the District will take the appropriate measures to address the situation expeditiously and completely."

Redden told the Houston Chronicle, "I totally regret it."

As for Matt Erickson, the man who pointed out Redden's comments, he says the focus should be on the superintendent.

"I think the parents of those children, deserve to know what this guy is saying and he's thinking. I don't care if he deleted the comment, he made the comment," said Erickson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsracismsocial medianflHouston TexansHoustonPolk County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
'Ignorant:' JJ Watt reacts to superintendent's racist comments about Watson
O'Brien responds to superintendent's racist post about Watson
More racism
SPORTS
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
Gurriel homers twice as Astros punch playoff ticket
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Yuli Gurriel do family proud with 4 HRs, 9 RBIs total
Browns use 'Philly Special' play in first win since 2016
More Sports
Top Stories
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
Houston West Nile patient taken off ventilator 1 month later
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area
Man shot to death at block party in east Houston
Weekend Weather
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
Cruz and O'Rourke land punches during testy 1st debate
Man on stolen bike leads police on slow-speed chase
Show More
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
8 families displaced where apartment erupts in flames
Pasadena bus driver out to make streets safer for kids
Columbia HS student arrested with gun at football game
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
More News