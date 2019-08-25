Sports

Stratford HS alum Andrew Luck retires from NFL after 7 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- We may have just seen one of the biggest sports stories in recent memory.

According to shocking reports, Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck has retired from the NFL at 29 years old.

There are Houston ties with Luck, as he played at Stratford High School and was one of the best quarterbacks in the state and country.

Luck was drafted first overall in the 2012 NFL draft, coming out of Stanford University

Luck was a 4x pro-bowler and the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

He led the Colts to four playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship game appearance in 2015.

Due to a multitude of injuries, Luck missed a chunk of time during his career, including the entire 2017-18 season.

Luck was always a pain for the Texans to go through in the AFC South, constantly having the Colts in the conversation to win the division.

Luck and the Colts beat the Texans in the 2019 playoffs.
