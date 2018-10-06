SPORTS

Spread love, not beer: A's fan doused with beer by Yankees fan scores

Video of a Yankees fan dousing the Oakland A's fan got the Athletics involved.

NEW YORK, New York --
An Oakland Athletics fan was doused with beer by a New York Yankees fan at the game between the teams on Wednesday night, after the Yankees eliminated Oakland from the playoffs.

Fans of both teams were quick to criticize the Yankees fan for his behavior.

Luckily, the next day the A's put out a call on social media to identify the fan.



Turns out he's an Oakland native named John Spencer, who's living in New York.

The Athletics even said they'd send him a care package.


But in a further twist of fate, on Friday, Spencer tweeted that the Yankees fan who doused him has since apologized and took him out for drinks.



No beers were thrown in the happy reunion.
