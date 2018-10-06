Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

UPDATE: We found him! Now dry, the Oakland native and current NY resident is John Spencer. We’ll be sending John a care package and we’ll host him at a game next season. Thanks for representing the A’s in New York, John! #RootedInOakland #HeroTown pic.twitter.com/jBnlzqXOGX — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

Met up with the guy who threw beer on me. He apologized and took me out for drinks. We had a good time. Spread love pic.twitter.com/GyWJ9wviB4 — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 5, 2018

An Oakland Athletics fan was doused with beer by a New York Yankees fan at the game between the teams on Wednesday night, after the Yankees eliminated Oakland from the playoffs.Fans of both teams were quick to criticize the Yankees fan for his behavior.Luckily, the next day the A's put out a call on social media to identify the fan.Turns out he's an Oakland native named John Spencer, who's living in New York.The Athletics even said they'd send him a care package.But in a further twist of fate, on Friday, Spencer tweeted that the Yankees fan who doused him has since apologized and took him out for drinks.No beers were thrown in the happy reunion.