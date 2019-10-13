Sports

Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast

STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday.

It's the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

SEE MORE:

Simone Biles named Athlete of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

Simone Biles upset by official reaction to her newest signature move
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgymnasticsu.s. & worldsimone biles
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
Woman known as 'serial stowaway' arrested again in Chicago
Astros bats silenced by Yankees in Game 1 loss
Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice
Who knows more about their state, Astros or Yankees fans?
3 people shot after fight outside convenience store
Show More
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
NICU babies support the Houston Astros for ALCS Game 1
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Here's what the Astros will be paying some players in 2020
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
More TOP STORIES News