Simone Biles named Athlete of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

The Houston Sports Awards presented by Insperity was created by The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority to celebrate the most accomplished athletes, coaches, teams, contributors and moments in the Houston sports community.Gold medal Olympic gymnast and four-time All-Round World Champion Simone Biles took top honors as Houston's Athlete of the Year. Her fellow nominees included Alex Bregman, James Harden and DeAndre Hopkins.See who took home the rest of the honors, as well as get a behind-the-scenes take with Houston's best and brightest sports stars, in the Houston Sports Awards, Saturday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. on ABC13.