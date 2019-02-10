SPORTS

Simone Biles named Athlete of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Simone Biles comes out on top at Houston Sports Awards

The Houston Sports Awards presented by Insperity was created by The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority to celebrate the most accomplished athletes, coaches, teams, contributors and moments in the Houston sports community.

Gold medal Olympic gymnast and four-time All-Round World Champion Simone Biles took top honors as Houston's Athlete of the Year. Her fellow nominees included Alex Bregman, James Harden and DeAndre Hopkins.

See who took home the rest of the honors, as well as get a behind-the-scenes take with Houston's best and brightest sports stars, in the Houston Sports Awards, Saturday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. on ABC13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsawardaward showssimone bilesgymnasticsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
George, Westbrook rally Thunder past Rockets, 117-112
George, Westbrook rally Thunder past Rockets, 117-112
Houston Sports Awards 2019
Facing each other, James Harden continues scoring streak, Russell Westbrook gets another triple-double
More Sports
Top Stories
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
Jet fuel spill raises environmental concerns along Sims Bayou
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
Vince Young claims he's not guilty after DWI arrest
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
HPD officer crashes into wall on 610 West Loop
4-year-old girl dies after falling out of window: police
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Show More
Mayoral task force to pay struggling residents $1K a month
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Huskies enter neighbors' home and kill family's dogs
Police searching for shooter near NW Houston apartments
Kellyanne Conway claims woman assaulted her at eatery
More News