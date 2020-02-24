Houston Astros

Jose Altuve hit by pitch during spring training debut

LAKELAND, Florida (KTRK) -- It's going to be a long season for Jose Altuve and the Astros. Monday's spring training game against the Tigers might serve as a sign of things to come.

As expected, the face of the Astros ball club got booed during his first spring training at-bat. That plate appearance wound up with a strikeout, which drew cheers from fans in the stands.

Altuve followed that at-bat with a double in the third inning that scored Myles Straw.

But with his third plate appearance, the star second baseman got hit by a pitch in the fifth inning by Nick Ramirez. It did not appear to be intentional.

VIDEO: ABC13's David Nuño recaps what happened
EMBED More News Videos

The face of the ball club in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal definitely heard it from fans.



The Astros dominated, though, beating Detroit 11-1.

The Astros' exhibition matchup Monday against the Tigers marked the club's first road game of their preseason.

But, so far, no matter as a visiting club or in their own home-away-from-home in West Palm Beach, Florida, the team is hearing the instant criticism from fans and facing the tension of being targeted by opposing pitchers.

In fact, at least one Las Vegas sports book is taking bets on how many times Astros batters would be hit by pitches.

In two games against the Nationals, signs berating the Astros about their cheating were confiscated.

Just before the weekend series against Washington, which plays spring training games in the same complex as the Astros, outfield Josh Reddick told reporters he and other teammates were being threatened. One threat, Reddick said, targeted his newborn twin sons.




MORE ASTROS AT SPRING TRAINING:
Fans heckling Astros at spring opener get signs confiscated
EMBED More News Videos

The Astros will play the Nationals Sunday at spring training after their game was cancelled Saturday due to rain after only two innings.



Josh Reddick says he and other Astros are getting death threats
EMBED More News Videos

Astro Josh Reddick says it has gone too far, with death threats against his family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridahoustonmlbhouston astrosspring training
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
The most interesting non-roster player for all 30 MLB teams
Altuve nicked by pitch, Astros stars booed on road vs Tigers
Jose Altuve grazed by pitch, Astros booed in first away game of spring
FIRING BACK: Astros respond to sign-stealing lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who fled after 5-year-old sister was shot turns himself in
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Driver shot in face brings dying passenger to LBJ Hospital
Here's when freezing weather returns to Houston
MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection
Man hit on I-45 Gulf Fwy was trying to cross freeway, police say
CA transit station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Show More
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns today
Houston Rodeo Trail Riders: Everything you need to know
3 things to know to protect your info from hackers
13 Investigates delayed public housing inspections
This Texas-sized castle has a moat, dungeon, and drawbridge!
More TOP STORIES News