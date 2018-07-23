SPORTS

Beneath new home of Texans training camp lies government secret

EMBED </>More Videos

Beneath new home of Texans training camp lies government secret (KTRK)

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
About 250 miles from Washington, D.C., or 1,200 miles from Houston, you will find one of the most elite resorts in the country -- and the home of this year's Texans training camp.

Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains, the Greenbrier resort opened in 1778, just two years after the Declaration of Independence was signed. Frequented by U.S. presidents, A-list celebrities and other VIP's, the resort boasts top-notch sports facilities and luxury accommodations.

Yet, beneath the grounds of the Greenbrier lies what was once a big government secret. Behind three-foot thick, concrete doors, buried 720-feet into the hillside, you'll find a cold war nuclear fallout shelter.

"It was picked for this purpose of our wonderful mountains and the area surrounding us," said Deanna Hylton, manager of the Greenbrier tours. "We are in an area that is basically rural, so there's not a lot that would happen here."

During the late 1950s as the world tensed with fear over the Cold War, President Dwight Eisenhower decided Congress needed a safe place to go in the event of a nuclear attack. The bunker at the Greenbrier is outfitted with radiation filters, metal beds and a state-of-the-art decontamination unit. The facility even includes a media room for press briefings in the event of a serious threat -- otherwise, the bunker was meant to be held a secret.

RELATED: Sneak peek of Texans training camp
Take a look inside the Texans summer home
The Houston Texans will be training this summer in West Virginia, and we visited the resort to give you a sneak peek before the team even gets to see their new digs.

"Exposing the facility would have it open for anyone to bomb," said Hylton. "So, a good way to keep it a a secret was to hide it in the open."

One hundred Greenbrier employees signed an oath of secrecy and the dozen or so government employees who kept the bunker operational found ways to blend into the scenery.
"They were the Greenbrier's television and telephone repair personnel, so if a guest encountered them and wondered what was their job, they had a cover story," Hylton said.

As for the bunker itself, guests were told the wing of the facility was under construction.

PHOTOS: Inside the historic Greenbrier Resort
PHOTOS: Inside the historic Greenbrier Resort

"Those guests stayed away, never one suspecting that the construction was actually going on underneath them," she said.

The bunker was finally exposed in a Washington Post article in 1992. The bunker shut down quickly after that, having never been used.

Today, the bunker stores a different set of secrets -- those of several Fortune 500 companies.

"So when anyone talks about the cloud or says they want to see the cloud, we actually have a cloud in the bunker," said Hylton.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texanshistoryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets alumni and staff volunteer at Houston Food Bank
Tim Tebow breaks bone in hand, out for remainder of season
StubHub teams up with Astros to offer tips to fans
Wife has fun with wedding cake for husband, an Alabama fan
More Sports
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
About 10K marijuana plants seized in North Texas
Man killed in welding explosion while working on boat
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company
Show More
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Man linked to Houston crime spree to remain held without bond
More News