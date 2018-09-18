SPORTS

Future of Onalaska school superintendent could be in jeopardy after racist comment about black quarterbacks

The Onalaska school district's superintendent's future is uncertain after controversial post.

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) --
The superintendent of a small town school district north of Lake Livingston is in hot water after his social media post questioned the ability of Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson because he is black.

Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska school district, posted on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page, "You can't count on a black quarterback."

Referencing the final seconds of the Texans' loss to Tennessee, in which Watson held onto the ball, Redden posted, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

The Onalaska ISD posted a response on its Facebook page:

Onalaska ISD regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed to the District's Superintendent. The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The District values every individual and therefore the District will take the appropriate measures to address the situation expeditiously and completely.

A special school board meeting has been scheduled for Saturday morning. On the board agenda is "Personnel discussion with possible action regarding Superintendent and Superintendents Contract."

ABC13 has reached out to Redden for comment.

Redden told the Houston Chronicle, "I totally regret it."

