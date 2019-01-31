How do you deal with disappointment? Saints head coach Sean Payton has a very relatable grieving process."Much like normal people, I sat and probably didn't come out of my room. I ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days," said Payton.Payton's melancholy is shared by all Saints fans and everyone that wanted to watch a Drew Brews vs Tom Brady showdown in the Super Bowl.A missed pass interference penalty during the Rams and Saints NFC Championship game, led to the Rams being eliminated from the playoffs.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted a penalty should have been called.The Rams play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday.