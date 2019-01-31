NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --How do you deal with disappointment? Saints head coach Sean Payton has a very relatable grieving process.
"Much like normal people, I sat and probably didn't come out of my room. I ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days," said Payton.
Payton's melancholy is shared by all Saints fans and everyone that wanted to watch a Drew Brews vs Tom Brady showdown in the Super Bowl.
A missed pass interference penalty during the Rams and Saints NFC Championship game, led to the Rams being eliminated from the playoffs.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted a penalty should have been called.
The Rams play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday.