SPORTS

Saints coach Sean Payton ate ice cream, watched Netflix to deal with loss

EMBED </>More Videos

How do you deal with disappointment? Saints head coach Sean Payton has a very relatable grieving process.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
How do you deal with disappointment? Saints head coach Sean Payton has a very relatable grieving process.

"Much like normal people, I sat and probably didn't come out of my room. I ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days," said Payton.

RELATED: New Orleans Saints fans begin petition to rematch NFC Championship after blown call

Payton's melancholy is shared by all Saints fans and everyone that wanted to watch a Drew Brews vs Tom Brady showdown in the Super Bowl.

A missed pass interference penalty during the Rams and Saints NFC Championship game, led to the Rams being eliminated from the playoffs.

RELATED: Louisiana eye doctor offering free eye exam to NFL referees after Saints loss

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted a penalty should have been called.

The Rams play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew Orleans Saintsnfc championship gamenfl playoffsSuper Bowlu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the worst current contracts on all 30 teams
Moody Gardens Komodo dragon makes bold Super Bowl prediction
11 facts you might not have known about Nolan Ryan
2019 MLB Spring Training
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders to release sex abuse list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Montgomery Co. pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Cody Johnson sings new official song of RodeoHouston
Another major closure planned on I-45 this weekend
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
Show More
Teacher, 2 aides accused of abusing children with autism
Houston Puppy Bowl to feature adoptable puppies
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during fire
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Non-profit offers mortgage-free home for military families
More News