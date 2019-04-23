Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton accused of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES -- Former Lakers coach Luke Walton has been accused of sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by ABC on Monday.Plaintiff and sports broadcaster Kelli Tennant submitted a complaint against Walton for damages including sexual battery, gender violence, violation of the Ralph Act and sexual assault.Tennant accuses Walton of forcibly groping her and kissing her while he was working as the Golden State Warriors' assistant coach.Court documents reveal Walton and Tennant were discussing her book, in which he wrote the forward, when she says he pinned her to his hotel bed and kissed her. She claims he groped her breasts and groin area and continued despite her pleas to stop.Walton's attorney Mark Baute released a statement saying, "The accuser is an opportunist, not a victim."The statement read:The Warriors put out this statement: "We became aware of the alleged incident and story this evening and are in the process of seeking more information. We'll have no further comment at this time."Walton was the former head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's now the head coach for the Sacramento Kings. The Kings issued a statement saying: "We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."The Lakers also issued a statement. The team said the alleged incident happened before he was coach for the team.Fans are reeling from the news."It's too bad for someone that's so young because I know he has a family as well. So thoughts are going to what his family is probably going through. Not only that but his dad, too. He's such a legend in this town," said Oxnard resident Robert Cabrera.