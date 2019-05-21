Roger Clemens' family: What you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Astros legend Roger Clemens and his family have strong ties to the Houston area.
From 2004-2006, Clemens played for the Houston Astros.
In 1992, Roger and his wife Debbie established the Roger Clemens Foundation to raise money for children that are underprivileged, at-risk, or have special needs.
They have four sons: Koby, Kory, Kacy and Kody. All four of their sons graduated from Memorial High School and have gone on to have careers of their own.
