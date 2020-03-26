Sports

Rockets star PJ Tucker declutters shoe closet while in quarantine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the world of sports is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes have plenty of unexpected free time.

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is known for his extensive shoe collections, and during his time in quarantine, he's decluttering his shoe closet!



The self-proclaimed 'sneakerhead' posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram page with the hashtag #quarantinecloset.

He even gave away a few pairs of sneakers to several lucky followers during an Instagram Live Q&A with Nice Kicks and announced he will be opening his own sneaker boutique later this year.

"We're looking to do the grand opening in October," Tucker said. "We've got a lot of dope collabs coming. We're going to have some fun with it, and I'm excited about that."

READ MORE: Rockets' P.J. Tucker to open sneaker store in Houston this fall

Tucker is looking to bring new perspective to the city where he has felt most at home in the NBA. Although the shop's physical location hasn't been revealed, a dormant @TheBetterGenerationInstagram account has already been created.

"The shoe culture in Houston is cool," he said. "There's a lot of sneakerheads and a lot of people that love shoes here -- a lot more than I thought. ... I just think there should be more activity."

