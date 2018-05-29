SPORTS

ROCKETS IN 60 SECONDS: 'Heartbroken to the fullest' Players emotional after Game 7 loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the top Rockets stories to know in 60 seconds. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets will now turn their attention to the off-season and what they can do to improve after falling one game short of the NBA finals.

The Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

At one point, they missed a record-setting 27 straight three-pointers.

After the game, some of the players spoke to the media and said they were devastated.

"Heartbroken to the fullest. I know I dreamed about this moment. I feel like I failed myself, failed the city. I don't know what to say," said Gerald Green.

EMBED More News Videos

There's one word to describe the Rockets Game 7 loss to the Warriors: Heartbreaking.



"It sucks because you know you could win this series if we had just one more playmaker. Chris (Paul), if he was out there, we would have been playing on Thursday," Eric Gordon added.

EMBED More News Videos

Eric Gordon talks about missing Chris Paul on the court during the Rockets loss.



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Yao Ming tweeted messages of support.


Fans are also standing by the team, saying they look forward to next season.

"I'm sad, I'm so sad the season is over. The Texans are coming. Our Astros did it. But man, next year. CP3, we need to get you healthy. I need you to get healthy. We can do this. We got to come through next year. We got it," one Houston Rockets fan said outside Toyota Center on Monday.

COACH MIKE D'ANTONI
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Paul is "probably more devastated than anybody," Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says about the team's 101-92 loss to the Warriors in Game 7.

TREVOR ARIZA
EMBED More News Videos

"It hurts right now," Trevor Ariza says after the Rockets' Game 7 loss to the Warriors.

JAMES HARDEN
EMBED More News Videos

"We had opportunities" in the first half, James Harden says.

ROCKETS FANS REACT
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Rockets fans were electrified in the first half of Game 7, but ended up leaving Toyota Center heartbroken.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba playoffsGolden State WarriorsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News