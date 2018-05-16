EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3484996" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Trevor Ariza speaks on the aggression the team brought.

Houston, we are going into Game 3 tied!Rockets fans left the Toyota Center on Wednesday night hyped following a dominant 127 to 105 win against the Golden State Warriors.The big story was all about running as one, and fans are excited."Oh, just the energy inside is amazing," one Rockets fan said."If it was 0-2, that's a big hole to get out of," another fan said.The Rockets stayed on the attack and spread the ball around. Five different players ended up with double digits."Everybody was confident and the ball started moving," said Clint Capela. "And we started playing with confidence. This is what we're looking for.""I think we reacted first and brought the fight to them," Trevor Ariza said."We just played with a little more thrust," Chris Paul added."Tonight we just didn't make enough plays to stop the momentum in this building," Warriors' Stephen Curry said.Game 3 is Sunday night in Oakland and ABC13 will be there.GORDON: DEFENSE DICTATED OUR GAME