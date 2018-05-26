SPORTS

Get rowdy, Red Nation! Rockets hosting Game 6 watch party at Toyota Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Get rowdy, Red Nation! Rockets hosting Game 6 watch party at Toyota Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Rockets hope to fill Toyota Center with members of Red Nation on Saturday as the team is on the brink of advancing to the NBA Finals.

The team is opening the downtown Houston arena for a Game 6 watch party. Doors are open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Each general admission ticket was $10, and proceeds from sales will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

The Rockets announced that the watch party sold out Saturday afternoon. Officials said 10,000 tickets were sold and raised $100,000 for the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.



Rockets fans will be able to watch the team "run as one" in Oakland on the Toyota Center scoreboard.

The team also announced that hometown acts Lil' Flip, ESG, and Puntin will perform live during the watch party.

Concessions will be available for purchase, and the neighboring Toyota Tundra Parking Garage will be open for free parking.

The Rockets enter Game 6 with the 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Finals and the chance to clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba playoffsSanta Fe High School shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News