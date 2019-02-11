Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is known for his extensive shoe and car collections, but just how much will he pay for a new addition?"I bought a pair of shoes for 30 grand," Tucker said as part of ESPN's new series "The Boardroom" hosted by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.Tucker joined Durant and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma to discuss a variety of topics, including the NBA's sneaker king's shoe collection."I just bought a whole collection of (Durant's) old stuff," Tucker said. "Like old (Seattle) Sonics colors. The KD 1's, the All-Star shoes and the KD 2's."While $30,000 shoes would hurt anyone's wallet, Tucker's contract is slated to earn him just a hair under $8 million this season, or about $97,000 per game.