SPORTS

Houston Rockets forward admits to buying $30,000 pair of shoes

EMBED </>More Videos

Sneakerhead P.J. Tucker tells Warriors star Kevin Durant and Lakers star Kyle Kuzma about recent additions to his sneaker collection.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is known for his extensive shoe and car collections, but just how much will he pay for a new addition?

"I bought a pair of shoes for 30 grand," Tucker said as part of ESPN's new series "The Boardroom" hosted by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Tucker joined Durant and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma to discuss a variety of topics, including the NBA's sneaker king's shoe collection.

"I just bought a whole collection of (Durant's) old stuff," Tucker said. "Like old (Seattle) Sonics colors. The KD 1's, the All-Star shoes and the KD 2's."

While $30,000 shoes would hurt anyone's wallet, Tucker's contract is slated to earn him just a hair under $8 million this season, or about $97,000 per game.

READ MORE:
P.J. Tucker unveils exclusive sneaker collaboration
P.J. Tucker takes in Milan fashion show
P.J. Tucker shows off new Rolls Royce SUV
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAshoesHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gerrit Cole, Trevor Bauer and Alex Wood win arbitration cases
Harden not resting as Rockets visit Wolves
Texans release veteran WR Demaryius Thomas
North Shore coach serves key role in college recruiting
Spring Branch athlete not limited by life-changing accident
More Sports
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News