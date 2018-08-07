Roberto Osuna picks up win after tossing perfect 8th in Astros debut

Osuna received a few boos as he entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Astros trailing the Giants 1-0. He retired the side in order on five pitches, getting two fly balls and a groundout.
Osuna (1-0) got the win after Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth, putting the Astros up 3-1, and Hector Rondon came on to get the save.
"It was really special coming back and feeling the mound again," Osuna said. "I was really excited about today. I got the opportunity to pitch, and the most important thing is that we won tonight."
Houston acquired Osuna last week while he was still serving his penalty. He was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend May 8 in Toronto. Few details have been made public, and the next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 5.
The Astros have received much criticism for acquiring the former All-Star closer, who met his new teammates Sunday and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting.
Osuna said he's ready for a fresh start in Houston.
"Being on such a great team with great teammates, it's easy to forget about the stuff that's going on off the field," he said. "Being able to play and help the team win is unbelievable.
"I really like my teammates. They've been treating me with a lot of respect. And I'm really comfortable."
