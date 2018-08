As the Orlando Magic look to fill their coaching vacancy, a familiar name has emerged as the team's prime target.According to NBA writer Marc Stein , University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has emerged as the frontrunner in the Magic's coaching search.Sampson has worked previously with Magic President Jeff Weltman in Milwaukee.This year, Sampson led the Cougars to a 27-8 overall record and a NCAA Tournament victory.