BEARD VS. FREAK: Rockets-Bucks to showcase clash of MVP contenders in primetime

Rockets' D'Antoni says one thing will be key in whether team makes deep run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets are a dangerous team, which comes off as surprising given Chris Paul's absence from the court.

On Monday, the team dispatched the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets with ease, 125-113, behind a one-two punch from James Harden and Clint Capela, who earned a career-high 31 points.

Capela's output in the game was a welcomed change of pace for a team that leaned on Harden's scoring excellence over Houston's 14-game stretch that included 12 wins.

Houston's hot hands will face their second consecutive, significant test Wednesday night when the Rockets (23-16) host the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that has similarly surprised the NBA as one of its leading clubs this season.

Entering Wednesday, the Bucks boast a 28-11 record, trading Eastern Conference leadership with another hot team, the Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee's success has been highly dependent on the muscular shoulders of the "Greek Freak," Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is chiefly responsible for the team's standing as the No. 1 offense in the league.

In addition, he's loudly made waves in the MVP debate this season thanks to his open-court scoring and thunderous drives to the basket.

Aside from that, the Bucks have made rebounding their calling card this season, also leading the league in defensive and overall boards. Their length in the front court behind Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton have them dangerous.

On Wednesday, Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni believes a deep run in the playoffs hinges on the same thing that Milwaukee has excelled from.

"The determining factor into whether we can go deep into June is defensive rebounding," said D'Antoni. "If we can do that, we will be better than everybody."

He admitted, though, that it's a work in progress. Houston is in the bottom five in rebounding and dead last in defensive boards.

The Rockets and Bucks clash on ESPN for a tip-off of 7 p.m. The team also plans to giveaway a limited edition P.J. Tucker bobblehead to the first 3,000 fans who enter Toyota Center on Wednesday night.


Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker shows off new Rolls Royce SUV
P.J. Tucker is adding to his extensive shoe and car collection.

PJ Tucker's slide into courtside causes Alex Bregman to spill drink
Houston Rockets play causes Alex Bregman to spill drink (Video from AT&T SportsNet Houston)

