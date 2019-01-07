Clint Capela scored a career-high 31 points Monday night to help the Houston Rockets earn their 12th win in 14 games.Against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets, Capela was only second-best to James Harden's 32 in the points column, propelling Houston to 125-113 win at home.Houston (23-16) returned to Toyota Center after splitting a two-game road trip that saw it beat the defending champ Warriors.Harden added 14 assists for a double-double. P.J. Tucker and Gerald Green each added 21 points.Houston looks to make it 13 wins in 15 games when it hosts its second consecutive conference leader, the East's current No. 1 seed, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Wednesday.