Astros spring training game cancelled due to rain in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- Continuous rain cancelled an Astros spring training game after just two innings West Palm beach on Saturday.The Astros are playing the Nationals for the first time after losing to them in the 2019 World Series.The crowd's reception was mixed but more calm than has been shown on social media lately.Many Nationals fans seem to not care what rival teams are saying."It is hard hearing all those things like the Astros stole the rings from us," says Oliver Wellins. "We are over it and rooting for our team."The Nationals are also the last team Astros manager Dusty Baker led."Now the weird part is to come here and take a left," says Baker. "When I'm use to making a right."