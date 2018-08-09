EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3911970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston team aims to win Little League World Series

Things just keep getting better for Houston's winningest Little League team.The Post Oak Little League will meet the Houston Astros on Friday before they take on the Mariners.Players were also invited to meet Astros manager AJ Hinch.On Wednesday, Post Oak clinched the title, beating Oklahoma 8-0.The team will play New England on August 16 in the Little League World Series, and they are hoping to bring home another World Series pennant to Houston.