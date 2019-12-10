Over 470K people want Michael Vick removed as Pro Bowl captain

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is expected to be honored by the NFL as one of the four "legends captains" at the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Vick was known for his speed and elusive style of play, but also made headlines for his involvement in illegal dogfighting in 2007. Vick pleaded guilty and served 21 months in federal prison for it.
A Change.org petition is now circulating calling on the NFL to revoke the honor. Over 440,000 people have signed the petition. Other petitions have also surfaced online since the news spread.
The petition cites the cruel and inhumane killing of dogs that led to Vick's conviction.
Fans are split.
Vick did do a lot of work with animal organizations after he served his time to redeem himself.
Some fans say that is not enough for them.
"Certain things you learn to forgive and forget, but to be a great person is to be all-inclusive and I don't think that's who he is. He had a lot of shortfalls," said Rabbi Barry Blum.
"I am a Michael Vick fan and I do believe if you served your time and paid your dues you should get what you deserve. What he did off the field--he paid for, and what he did on the field he should be rewarded for," said Eugene Stevens.
The Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 26, 2020.
The NFL has not commented on the petition.
