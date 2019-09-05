Sports

Pasadena basketball tournament looks to give back to city

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- In Texas high school basketball, it all begins in Pasadena.

The McDonald's Texas Invitational is a preseason basketball tournament that pulls teams from all over the state, with a mission of giving back to Pasadena.

"We have brought in $2.2 million to the Pasadena and Deer Park education foundations, so I think it means quite a bit," says tournament director Bob Ellis.

Ellis has been involved since its inception in 2003.

"My job is to match up the team. Whether they like it or not, I am the one that says you are playing on this team or you are playing on that team," Ellis said.

There are 48 boys teams and 32 girls teams, spread through 10 different courts in the Pasadena area.

"Our motto is, 'The road to state starts here'," Ellis said.
The tournament is so popular, it gets booked months in advance. The waiting list has about 20 boys and 20 girls on it.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenahigh school sportsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom who hid girl's body in closet a flight risk: prosecutors
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
Dog walking app may have played role in home break-in: family
Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps
Man accused of climbing on balcony 3 times in 1 week
Rockets' G-League affiliate holding open tryouts in Houston
Show More
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
Old Pasadena post office with secret room being restored
Pasadena goes 'hawg wild' for popular Andy's BBQ
Texas Democrats press for special session on gun violence
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News