Sports

Nuño & Raheel talk Texans, TMNT and Braveheart

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- David Nuño & his pal, Raheel Ramzanali of ESPN 97.5 chopped it up on the eve of the Texans Bills AFC Wildcard game. The guys find a way to talk 90's fashion, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Braveheart when it comes to the Texans playing the Bills. Join them for a fun, spirited Texans conversation!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballnfl playoffsespnhouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
What Americans should know about US airstrike
United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
A.J. Armstrong: Retrial pushed back 4 to 6 weeks
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Trump says Iranian general should have been 'taken out' years ago
Show More
Was it legal for Trump to order Iranian general's killing?
Man accused of flashing residents in The Heights arrested
Crawfish Shack in Crosby just made Friday even better
Deputy hit in suspected drunk driving crash in northeast Houston
Parking and ride hacks for Texans playoff game
More TOP STORIES News