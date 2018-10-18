EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4509980" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Umpire Joe West has worked for the MLB for decades and is known among fans.

The brother-in-law of Troy Caldwell, the man involved in the interference call against the Houston Astros in game 4, says he's fearful Caldwell is going to get death threats over the incident.Scott Crawford talked exclusively to ABC13 Thursday morning about what his family member has been going through."Troy is getting the bad end of the stick. People are going after his family and his job, unjustly as far as I'm concerned," Crawford said."That's not fan interference, that's a bad call. Joe West is famous for those. That's not good," he added.Crawford said he was at his son's football practice when the play, that's been the talk of the sports world for the last several hours, occurred.He recalls hearing cheering and then, "a few minutes later my wife sends me a picture and says that looks like Troy. 'I said are you sure, it does look like him.' I thought it was a joke. I get home and it is Troy."Crawford believes the call is getting blown out of proportion, considering the runners the Astros left on base."We left bases loaded at end of the game," Crawford argued. "You can't say won or loss by one fan's interference. How can you say it was his fault? Even if it was, even if he interfered, how can you say he cost the game?"Crawford says his concern is growing over his brother-in-law's safety because some users on Facebook have posted pictures of him along with information about him, pointing out who he is.He even says that Caldwell bought a blue shirt and crazy hat to minimize being identified.Caldwell now lives in Atlanta, but because he's a lifelong fan, has returned to Houston often for the games.His wife tells ABC13 he has returned home.