Speculation is growing over who will be TIME Magazine's Person of the Year.There is a long list of nominees.However, it did not include Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot.And Gritty was quick to notice he was left off the list.Gritty tweeted a response to TIME, saying, "It Me."He may not win the title, but Gritty should be given the award for one of the most unique mascots.