Eric Reid kneels during national anthem before season debut

Eric Reid returned to the NFL Sunday and took a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the New York Giants - becoming the first Panther to do so.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Eric Reid returned to the NFL on Sunday and took a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the New York Giants.

Reid, who was playing safety in his first game since being signed by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 27, is the first Panthers player to do so.

None of Reid's teammates joined him in kneeling.

RELATED: NFL won't punish players who protested during national anthem

This comes four months after Reid filed a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency, after he knelt alongside former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
