Sports

NFL hosting private workout for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will have a chance to work out in front of NFL teams this Saturday.



The NFL organized the private session in Atlanta, which will involve on-field work and an interview, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that all 32 teams are invited, and a video of the workout and interview will be made available as well.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season.

"I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday," he said after hearing about the opportunity.




Check out the latest news on the San Francisco 49ers here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersnflfootballu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most of SE Texas under freeze warning and hard freeze warning
Husband shot by intruder in backyard while cooking dinner
First-time truck buyer Turns to Ted to get deposit back
New evidence should stop Rodney Reed's execution: Family
Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at Galleria Mall
'Elote Man' vendor left helpless after bike crash
Woman accused of murdering 4-year-old in 'horrific' abuse case
Show More
Dad used son as human shield during shooting, prosecutors say
Underwood talks 'CMAs' celebrating women in country music
Ex-Astros pitcher accuses team of stealing signs in 2017
Digital Deal of the Day
Dolly Parton superfan's home 'practically a museum' to icon
More TOP STORIES News