Houston Astros make changes to autograph signing process amid coronavirus concerns

For more information visit: https://t.co/xmXghbPuSJ pic.twitter.com/tWW8oMgFxN — Houston Astros (@astros) March 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros made changes to the autograph signing process at spring training Saturday after growing concerns over the coronavirus.The MLB, the CDC and the World Health Organization urged the Astros organization to avoid shaking hands or exchanging items with fans until further notice.The players will pre-sign items and distribute them to fans before and during the game.During signing events on Sundays, fans who obtain vouchers won't be allowed to bring personal items for players to autograph. Players will sign a team provided item instead.