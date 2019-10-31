Sports

Nats star who won World Series in Houston: Only 1 thing would be sweeter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Washington Nationals' superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon returned home to play the Astros in the World Series, and he's leaving a champion.

In the seventh inning of Game 7, his home run was one of the final daggers into the Astros' historic season.

Rendon, who was born in Richmond, played at George Bush High School, then Lamar High School.

For Rendon, he said it was simply amazing to win the World Series in his hometown.

EMBED More News Videos

Rendon's parents said they have been approached by many of Anthony's fans while in Houston.



"The amount of family that we have here, the amount of friends, the support system, it's awesome," Rendon said post-game.

He also said the only thing that would be short of winning the World Series in Houston was being part of the hometown team, but he added he'll take a championship wherever.

Rendon was drafted out of high school by the Braves but chose to play at Rice University.

Rendon hit 20 home runs as a freshman at Rice.

The university's baseball team congratulated him on the World Series win a tweet, saying it couldn't be more proud of him.



The Nationals drafted Rendon in 2011. Rendon, who is having an MVP season with the Nationals, is set to be a free agent in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwashington nationals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moving on? What Gerrit Cole said after Astros World series loss
Man who represented himself in murder trial gets life
It's the coldest Halloween day in Houston since 1925
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Why dentists want you to eat all your candy in one sitting
Legendary rodeo clown asks for prayers after wife's brain injury
15-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued in Harris Co.
Show More
Dancing priest wows crowd during pep rally
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested at hospital
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Could the Houston Zoo be haunted?
More TOP STORIES News