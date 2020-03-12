Coronavirus

MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus

A day after the NBA suspended its regular season four weeks before it was scheduled to end, another major North American sports league followed suit amid coronavirus uncertainty.

Major League Soccer, which comprises of 26 teams coast-to-coast, both in the U.S. and Canada, will suspend its season for 30 days to assess the impact of COVID-19. The league was preparing to play Week 3 of its 2020 schedule this weekend.



"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

SEE ALSO: NBA suspends season until further notice after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

The fast-spreading pandemic has already pressed one major sporting event, NCAA March Madness, to play without fans attending.

All teams in the MLS had already played two matches each before the abrupt suspension.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl was the first to report the league suspension.



Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillnessmlscoronavirussocceru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
ACC, Big Ten, SEC cancel men's college basketball tournaments
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
UH basketball team heads back home after AAC Tournament canceled
Why are people stockpiling toilet paper for the coronavirus?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montgomery Co. has 2nd presumptive positive COVID-19 case
No more cash on Harris Co. toll roads over coronavirus concerns
What we know about coronavirus and how it affects your kids
Big Ten, Big 12, SEC cancel basketball tournaments
Temperatures warm up and allergies may be an issue today
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
UH basketball team heads back home after AAC Tournament canceled
Show More
Why are people stockpiling toilet paper for the coronavirus?
Thousands sign petition to keep RODEOHouston going
ABC13's Morning News
It's storytime! Kids read books to animals at this Houston shelter
Person puts car in reverse, shoots man to death in Houston
More TOP STORIES News