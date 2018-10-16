SPORTS

'STROS SNACKS: New food options available at Minute Maid Park for the ALCS

Forget about your diet and try out these new Astros eats!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're heading out to Minute Maid Park to watch the Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, there are some new must-have food options available to you.

The 'Stros unveiled their new Texas Totchos, which are tater tots topped with brisket, jalapeno bacon, cheese and more.

Also, there's the Loaded Texas BBQ Stack, which consists of jalapeno cheese cornbread, mac and cheese, meat, baked beans, coleslaw and BBQ sauce.

If drinks are more your style, try the new Sip & Soar airline-style cocktail carts, which will move around the concourse serving mixed drinks.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
