If you're heading out to Minute Maid Park to watch the Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, there are some new must-have food options available to you.The 'Stros unveiled their new Texas Totchos, which are tater tots topped with brisket, jalapeno bacon, cheese and more.Also, there's the Loaded Texas BBQ Stack, which consists of jalapeno cheese cornbread, mac and cheese, meat, baked beans, coleslaw and BBQ sauce.If drinks are more your style, try the new Sip & Soar airline-style cocktail carts, which will move around the concourse serving mixed drinks.