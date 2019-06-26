Houston Astros

Apollo 11 moon landing celebration now at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Want to get a taste of the Apollo 11 moon landing? Now is your chance.

Starting during the Astros' series against the Pirates on June 25, fans now have the opportunity to engage in 'Apollo at the Park.' The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum has worked with MLB ballparks to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

There will be 15 Neil Armstrong replica spacesuits installed in MLB ballparks that fans can view. It is located in Center Field and will be accessible for the remainder of the season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosminute maid park
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Correa, Astros top Cards 8-2; Goldschmidt HR in 6th straight
Cardinals riding high, looking to beat Astros again
Goldschmidt homers again as Cardinals beat Astros 5-3
Correa back with Astros after missing 50 games
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News