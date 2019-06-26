Apollo 11 moon landing celebration now at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Want to get a taste of the Apollo 11 moon landing? Now is your chance.Starting during the Astros' series against the Pirates on June 25, fans now have the opportunity to engage in 'Apollo at the Park.' The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum has worked with MLB ballparks to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.There will be 15 Neil Armstrong replica spacesuits installed in MLB ballparks that fans can view. It is located in Center Field and will be accessible for the remainder of the season.