SPORTS

Meet ultimate Houston Rockets superfan 'John E. Rocket'

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario visits with a Rockets superfan who is taking his obsession with his favorite team to the next level. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've been to a Rockets game over the past five years, you've probably met John E. Rocket.

He's touted as the ultimate superfan that roams the Toyota Center and works to get the crowd excited.

While the focus might be on his face, you can find Rockets gear just about everywhere. But there's more to the man behind the mask.

John E. Rocket is John Ortega. He does more than dress his body for the Rockets. His garage is dedicated to his favorite team.

The walls are filled with memorabilia, photos, and unique chains. When he ran out of space, he turned to his motorcycle and his truck, both covered in Rockets stickers.

"I just started with little car flags and just started making stuff up and I came up with this," he pointed out to his wares.

While the fans seem to leave his Rockets obsession at home, Ortega has just one problem.

"I just wish I had a bigger space," he said.

He might have to find it soon, especially if the Rockets finish with a championship.

"We get past Golden State, we're having another parade," Ortega confidently said.

Ortega doesn't just go all out for the Rockets. He has outfits for the Texans and Astros as well.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News