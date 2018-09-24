SPORTS

MEET GRITTY: The frightening new Flyers' mascot

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot. Watch video of the official unveiling on September 24, 2018. (Philadelphia Flyers)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Most teams have furry or friendly mascots that excel at entertaining fans of all ages.

And then there's Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot.

Gritty is a "seven-foot, orange, fuzzy creature, who will take an active role in embracing the Flyers community outreach initiatives in the Greater Philadelphia Region," the team said in a statement.

The mascot was officially revealed during an event at the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park on Monday morning, in front of over 600 students from across the Philadelphia School District.

The Flyers say Gritty was uncovered during the construction project that is currently taking place the Wells Fargo Center.

The creature can not only skate and play hockey, but he can also blow smoke out of his ears.

But not everyone is as excited about Gritty as the Flyers.



Luckily for Flyers fans, Gritty is ready to destroy its rival.



Gritty will make his game debut Monday night against the Boston Bruins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia FlyersnhlhockeyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Tiger Woods lands first win since 2013
Pressure mounts to turn Texans around after 0-3 start
PLAY SHARP, LOOK SHARP: Astros hit the road in style
Astros head north of the border hoping to clinch West
More Sports
Top Stories
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Houston police arrest 54 for prostitution in a month
Stafford to be home to Houston area's first In-N-Out Burger
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
Columbus ISD closed today after threat on Snapchat
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
Baby dies in house fire day after his parents got married
Show More
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
Woman on vacation attacked by shark while fishing in Bahamas
Wrong way driver killed in crash with big rig on Hwy 290
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
More News