Manvel shakes up VYPE's new Class 5A rankings

HOUSTON, Texas -- It was a relatively light weekend of games with several districts having bye weeks.
On the Class 6A slate, the biggest win was Bridgeland's 48-14 smashing of Cypress Ranch to take the pole position in District 14-6A. Are the Bears for real? How about Stratford knocking off Cypress Ridge? It was a signature win for Spartan coach Todd Rankin.
Another interesting win was Klein Cain's 52-42 shocker over Klein.
All eyes were on Fort Bend on Friday as Marshall hosted Manvel. The Mavs held off VYPE's No. 1 team in Class 5A in an instant classic.
