SPORTS

Man charged after allegedly giving Rice football star Blain Padgett deadly pill

EMBED </>More Videos

Stuart Mouchantaf, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, in the death of Rice football star Blain Padgett.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation into the death of Rice University football star Blain Padgett.

Stuart Mouchantaf, 25, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a 2nd degree felony.

He's accused of giving a deadly pill to Padgett, whose body was found inside his home after he failed to show up for a Friday morning workout on March 2.


The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in June that Padgett, 21, died in his sleep due to toxic effects of carfentanil, an analog of the synthetic opioid analgesic fentanyl.

Mouchantaf was taken into custody on Thursday and questioned. According to authorities, Mouchantaf is also a former Rice University football player.

His bond is set at $250,000 because he is considered a flight risk.

Police say Mouchantaf bought a one-way ticket to Lebanon and has family there. He must surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor

RELATED: Blain Padgett, Rice Owls football star, died of effects from synthetic opioid, coroner rules

News of Padgett's cause of death rocked Rice University, in addition to Padgett's former coach, David Baliff.

"I don't know if it makes it harder, but it opens it again," Bailiff said. "It makes you evaluate again as a man is there something else you could've done? Is there some other outreach that we could've lead to?"

READ MORE: Rice Owls football star Blain Padgett remembered

Padgett's family spoke to Eyewitness News on Thursday, talking about the last conversation they had with their son who injured his shoulder last fall and required surgery, ending his season.

They said he was determined to get back on the field. They spoke with him again on March 1.

"We had spoken on the phone 45 minutes to an hour," Mical said.

"That night was different. Blain was so excited about tomorrow. He had just been released from his surgery," his mother Wyndi said.

After finding out how their son died, the Padgetts say they believe he thought he was taking hydrocodone, which they now know was laced with carfentanil.

They decided to share their story because they wanted to warn other families.

"Don't go a day without telling your kids and your parents, and your brothers, sisters that you love them, because you never know. Also, make good choices, you know, and be informed because I think Blain knew about choices like drinking and driving, but I think this is something that's fairly new, at least it's new to us. But don't take anything from anyone unless a doctor has prescribed it from you. Period. You don't know what's in it," Wyndi said.
ONE LITTLE PILL: Parents sound alarm after Rice football star's opioid death

EMBED More News Videos

The parents of Blain Padgett are hoping to bring families more awareness of the opioid crisis.



Dr. Richard Pesikoff, a Baylor College of Medicine employee, said carfentanil is a dangerous opioid that was designed to be an elephant tranquilizer.

It's 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
Dr. Pesikoff said carfentanil is deadly because it causes the brain to suppress breathing.

RELATED: Rice Owls football star Blain Padgett dies

WATCH: What are Fentanyl and carfentanil?
EMBED More News Videos

Fentanyl and carfentanil are dangerous opioids

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrice universitycollege footballdrugsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
Astros' Jose Altuve and Tony Kemp run into each other at H-E-B
Some Astros fans superstitious about what to wear in playoffs
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
More Sports
Top Stories
Aunt shot niece while teaching her to use gun, police say
ALDS Preview: 'Stros ready for Indians in quest to repeat
Tropical Storm Michael could form in Gulf next week
Michael Strahan comes through for Katy boy teased over suits
Woman helpless inside burning car gets miracle rescue
Dayton head coach instills more than football in players
Some Astros fans superstitious about what to wear in playoffs
Laser light artists set iconic 'We Love Houston' sign aglow
Show More
3 festivals happening in Houston for free this weekend
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Marijuana negatively impacts brains of teen smokers: Study
Feeling like summer, rain chance rising this weekend
Is the key to weight loss in a can of beans?
More News