The parents of Blain Padgett are hoping to bring families more awareness of the opioid crisis.

Fentanyl and carfentanil are dangerous opioids

An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation into the death of Rice University football star Blain Padgett.Stuart Mouchantaf, 25, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a 2nd degree felony.He's accused of giving a deadly pill to Padgett, whose body was found inside his home after he failed to show up for a Friday morning workout on March 2.The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in June that Padgett, 21, died in his sleep due to toxic effects of carfentanil, an analog of the synthetic opioid analgesic fentanyl.Mouchantaf was taken into custody on Thursday and questioned. According to authorities, Mouchantaf is also a former Rice University football player.His bond is set at $250,000 because he is considered a flight risk.Police say Mouchantaf bought a one-way ticket to Lebanon and has family there. He must surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitorNews of Padgett's cause of death rocked Rice University, in addition to Padgett's former coach, David Baliff."I don't know if it makes it harder, but it opens it again," Bailiff said. "It makes you evaluate again as a man is there something else you could've done? Is there some other outreach that we could've lead to?"Padgett's family spoke to Eyewitness News on Thursday, talking about the last conversation they had with their son who injured his shoulder last fall and required surgery, ending his season.They said he was determined to get back on the field. They spoke with him again on March 1."We had spoken on the phone 45 minutes to an hour," Mical said."That night was different. Blain was so excited about tomorrow. He had just been released from his surgery," his mother Wyndi said.After finding out how their son died, the Padgetts say they believe he thought he was taking hydrocodone, which they now know was laced with carfentanil.They decided to share their story because they wanted to warn other families."Don't go a day without telling your kids and your parents, and your brothers, sisters that you love them, because you never know. Also, make good choices, you know, and be informed because I think Blain knew about choices like drinking and driving, but I think this is something that's fairly new, at least it's new to us. But don't take anything from anyone unless a doctor has prescribed it from you. Period. You don't know what's in it," Wyndi said.Dr. Richard Pesikoff, a Baylor College of Medicine employee, said carfentanil is a dangerous opioid that was designed to be an elephant tranquilizer.It's 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.Dr. Pesikoff said carfentanil is deadly because it causes the brain to suppress breathing.