Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president

Earvin, I loved working side by side with you. You’ve brought us a long way. We will continue the journey. We love you 💜💛 https://t.co/ofmQl6BtBz — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) April 10, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5241345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles Lakers fans were shocked to hear the news that Magic Johnson has resigned as president of the team, just hours before the final game of the season.

LOS ANGELES -- Following a disappointing season, Magic Johnson announced he is stepping down as president of the Los Angeles Lakers.Johnson, who won five titles as a player with the team, was appointed president in March 2017.After building high hopes with the acquisition of LeBron James last summer, the team finished the season with a 37-45 record, following a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers hours after Johnson's announcement. That makes it six years without making the playoffs, continuing the longest streak in team history.Still, Johnson said he thinks the team has excellent potential and just needs one big free agent acquisition to make a deep playoff run."They'll get another one," Johnson said. "The team is in place. Everything is in place. We add one guy and this team is in the Western Conference finals. We're not too far away from everybody.""Before we got hurt, we were in fourth, two games away from being in first, playing some good basketball. And I think we can continue to do that."Johnson, 59, made the announcement in an impromptu press conference before the Lakers played the Trail Blazers at Staples Center. He said he had not yet formally notified team president Jeanie Buss of his decision.About two hours after he spoke, Buss tweeted a statement: "Earvin, I loved working side by side with you. You've brought us a long way. We will continue the journey. We love you."Johnson said he thought to himself, "What am I doing? I've got a beautiful life, so I'm going to go back to that beautiful life. I'm looking forward to it.""Somebody's going to have to tell my boss. I know she's going to be sick but I know I couldn't face her face-to-face, even though I was just with her yesterday. We had like a three-hour meeting about the direction (of the team).''The Lakers released a statement about Johnson:Laker fans who poured into the Staples Center for the final game of the season expressed disbelief after hearing about the news. Many were disappointed and confused, saying success comes with patience and that one year isn't enough to turn a team around.Lakers coach Luke Walton spoke at a postgame press conference, but declined to address Johnson's announcement, saying instead he wanted to focus on the team's players and the season."We're not going to talk about Magic's message from earlier," Walton said. "I found out the same time you guys did. We've been here to play and compete for a game."