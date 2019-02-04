If you were wondering what former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant has been up to lately, you're in for a treat.In a clip of an upcoming interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Bryant, alongside former Houston Rockets guard Tracy McGrady, was asked about James Harden's streak and Houston's chances at an NBA championship."I'm not a fan of it in terms of winning championships," Bryant said. "I don't think that style is ever going to win a championship. But at the same time, you have to keep your teams' head above water to win games...he's doing that."Harden's streak of games where he's scored 30 or more points hasn't exactly translated into wins. During the 25-game streak, the Rockets are 17-8, but went 8-6 during the month of January.The Rockets are currently sixth in the Western Conference at 30-22, after a franchise-best record 65-17 last season.While Bryant says that Harden's style of dominating the ball won't win a championship, he speaks from experience with Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni's system. In two seasons with Bryant and the Lakers, D'Antoni went 67-87 with an injury-plagued roster before eventually resigning.Despite the comments, Bryant still managed to give credit where credit's due."Now what he's doing is absolutely remarkable," Bryant said. "It's a testament to how remarkable it is, because people are now trying to minimize what it is that he's doing."