SPORTS

'Keep cheering, Chloe!' How a young Astros fan is touching people everywhere

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros invite young fan to game, after she was shamed by another fan for being too loud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's likely been a whirlwind last few days for a young Astros fan whose day out at the ballpark turned into a story that grabbed national headlines and garnered her fierce support from sports fans and athletes like.

By now, you may have heard about 8-year-old Chloe.

While cheering on the Astros' during the game that she and her mom attended on Sunday, Chloe yelled "Swing batter." As her mom was recording Chloe's excitement, she also captured the moment that another fan told her to stop, causing her to burst into tears.

"(She made me feel) a little bit guilty 'cause I'm annoying and nobody says that to me," Chloe told Eyewitness News.

Young Astros fan with rare disorder left in tears after being scolded at game

EMBED More News Videos

Chloe, 8, was scolded by a woman for cheering, not knowing she has a harder time dealing with emotions because of a rare condition.



What Chloe's mom Monica Beaver says that other woman didn't know is that Chloe has a disorder called DMDD, or disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, which causes her to have a harder time expressing her emotions.


Monica uploaded the video of the scolding on social media to talk about her daughter's disorder. Since then, the post went viral, reaching Astros players and Houstonians who want to make it clear they have Chloe's back.

The support started with Tyler White, Brandon Bailey, Josh Reddick and Lance McCullers Jr, who all reacted on Twitter with the same message: "Keep cheering."

"Don't let anybody tell you to stop cheering! If they don't like it, then they can go home," Reddick said.

"Chloe, please cheer at the games as loud as you can, and if anyone tells you to stop, cheer louder," White echoed.

"Your passion and dedication for your favorite team does not go unnoticed, Chloe," Bailey added.

McCullers shared the same sentiment, chiming in with an incredible offer for Chloe.

"I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket!" McCullers said.

Since that invite on Wednesday, the number of people backing up Chloe has only grown.

Along with getting a retweet about the game tickets from J.J. Watt, one man offered to pay for a custom jersey for Chloe, which McCullers said he has covered.



Either way, Chloe will definitely have plenty of stylish Astros outfits to choose from.

After seeing McCullers' tweet, Academy Sports and Outdoors says it's ready to hook up Chloe with ALDS gear.



If she's looking to ride in style, that's taken care of, too.

Roc Borjas, the owner of a 2018 Vanderhall Venice has offered to give her the ride of her life in his Astros-themed vehicle. He says he'd like to surprise her.

EMBED More News Videos

Roc Borjas decked out his new Vanderhall to support the Astros right before the playoffs.



But showing support for Chloe hasn't just come in physical form.

Many have stuck up for the girl, saying she should be able to cheer for her favorite team as loud as she wants.



No matter what happens next, it appears Chloe may have bonded with a community of baseball fans for life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosbaseballcommunityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Houston Cougars show off throwback uniforms for homecoming
Colts look for elusive finishing kick against Texans
Homeless football player rejoins team after fundraiser
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
Alyssa Milano attends Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
Owner of decked out Astros car wants to surprise young fan
Show More
Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend
'All of these women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Give and receive treats at El Bolillo in honor of Share Day
Rain forces TxDOT to redraw plans for US-290 roadwork
More News