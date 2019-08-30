Sports

Katy vs. North Shore: Tigers pull off upset of defending champions in season opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High school football in Texas is all about huge wins -- and upsets.

The latter happened Thursday night when the number one ranked North Shore Mustangs took on the number 2 ranked Katy Tigers.

The Tigers came from behind to defeat the Mustangs 24-21 in a game the whole nation got to see on ESPN U.



The Mustangs dominated in the first half, jumping out to a big first half lead. They went into the locker room up 21-7.

But the Tigers found a way to crawl back, getting a touchdown on their first second half possession, then getting the onside kick and adding three more points.

The Tiger defense kept the Mustangs from scoring in the second half, and with under five minutes to go, Katy scored the go-ahead touchdown on a drive that saw a pair of fourth down conversions.

The Tigers' head coach Gary Joseph told Vype Houston about that half time pep talk.

"Confidence and stuff. Reassure them that we are going to be okay above everything else. You know, you sit there and play against people like that, and all of a sudden it comes at you so hard and so fast, you start panicking," Joseph said.



The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office wasted no time showing their Tiger Pride on Twitter, asking if number two just beat number one.

Yes, they did.

The Tigers lost two games to the Mustangs last year, and some said their reign was over.

But it appears they can't be counted out yet.



