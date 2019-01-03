SPORTS

Houston Texans Ka'imi Fairbairn named AFC special teams player of the month

Texans kicker, Ka'imi Fairbairn is a game saver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The NFL named Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

This marks Fairbairn's first player of the month award in his career.

He is the second player in the team's history to win the special teams player of the month award, joining Chad Stanley in September 2002.

Fairbairn is one of 10 players in Texans history to win a player of the month award and joins defensive end J.J. Watt as the only players to win it this season for the Texans.

This also marks the 17th time overall a Texan has been named player of the month in franchise history.

In December, Fairbairn hit 13-of-13 field goal attempts and 12 extra point attempts for a total of 51 points scored.

He had the second-most made field goals in the NFL in the month and the second-most total points scored. He also had 17 touchbacks on kickoffs and hit two 53-yard field goal attempts.

Additionally, he was the only player in the NFL to attempt at least 12 field goals without a missed field goal attempt.

The NFL named Fairbairn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month following his performance in the team's 29-22 victory over the New York Jets in Week 15.

He scored 17 total points on five made field goals and two made extra point attempts. He tied his single-game career high with 17 points scored and tied his single-game career high with five made field goals.
